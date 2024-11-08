Wooden It Be Lovely supports women survivors with The Little House of Hope Raffle

Wooden It Be Lovely is a non-profit program that provides transitional employment and housing to women healing from lives of poverty, addiction and abuse. They are raffling off The Little House of Hope located at 1729 Dial Court in Springfield. The house was remodeled by women in the program and community volunteers. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to support women survivors as well as purchasing a larger house for their transitional housing program. Wooden It Be Lovely Founder and Executive Director Margaret Ann Jessup and Board Co-Chair Jen DeJong spoke to Community Voices about the process of remodeling the house, the skills the ladies involved learned, and the response from the community. More information and raffle ticket information can be found here.