Wooden It Be Lovely supports women survivors with The Little House of Hope Raffle

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:34 PM CST
Bungalow house
1 of 4  — 1-web-or-mls-DSC_2631.JPG
House being raffled off as part of the The Little House of Hope raffle
Wooden It Be Lovely
Living room in the Little House of Hope.
2 of 4  — 8-web-or-mls-DSC_2541.JPG
Living room in the Little House of Hope.
Wooden It Be Lovely
Dining room in the Little House of Hope.
3 of 4  — 11-web-or-mls-DSC_2526.JPG
Dining room in the Little House of Hope.
Wooden It Be Lovely
Kitchen in the Little House of Hope.
4 of 4  — 14-web-or-mls-DSC_2556.JPG
Kitchen in the Little House of Hope.
Wooden It Be Lovely

Wooden It Be Lovely is a non-profit program that provides transitional employment and housing to women healing from lives of poverty, addiction and abuse. They are raffling off The Little House of Hope located at 1729 Dial Court in Springfield. The house was remodeled by women in the program and community volunteers. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to support women survivors as well as purchasing a larger house for their transitional housing program. Wooden It Be Lovely Founder and Executive Director Margaret Ann Jessup and Board Co-Chair Jen DeJong spoke to Community Voices about the process of remodeling the house, the skills the ladies involved learned, and the response from the community. More information and raffle ticket information can be found here.
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
