The Capital's Community & News Service
Mayor, alderwoman pull the plug on homeless ordinance

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:08 PM CDT
Darnell Smith
Maureen McKinney
/
NPR Illinois
Darnell Smith, who lives on the streets of Springfield, agreed to have his picture taken, but asked that his face not be shown.

After an outcry of opposition from several community members, Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher and Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a joint statement Tuesday saying an ordinance aimed at homeless encampments won’t move forward.

“We understand and respect the concerns raised by local advocacy groups, stakeholders, and members of our community regarding Ordinance 2024-376,” the statement read.

The proposal used the term “public camping” and would have found those who are living on public property in violation. The mayor said it was an enforcement mechanism to get people the assistance they needed. Police would have been able to issue tickets, leading to fines, confiscation of belongings and in certain circumstances, incarceration.

It was up for emergency passage at last week’s city council meeting.

But many came forward to criticize the idea, arguing it criminalized being unhoused.

“Criminalization doesn’t solve homelessness. It only makes it more difficult to escape,” read a statement from Heartland Housed, a local advocacy organization.

The pushback forcing the ordinance to be referred to committee for debate. Now with the latest announcement, it appears off the table.

Sean Crawford
