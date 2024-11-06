Homeless woman tells her story

Melinda Greer’s 50 years have been tough.

Born in Kankakee, the youngest of seven siblings, she had an abusive, alcoholic mother who pushed her out of the house when she was 17. Her father was in prison when she was born and incarcerated most of her life. They have no relationship. Now in Springfield, she occasionally sees family in the Kankakee area but believes she doesn’t get much support.

At 12, she was raped by a relative, who a year later encouraged her to begin doing crack cocaine. She wears scars on her face from fights.

Just about three years ago, her only son died in prison. Greer herself spent two stints in prison, which she said was related to her drug use. She said in an interview that she’s been clean for more than 60 days, and is hoping without the crack habit she will be able to get off the streets.

She had been mostly homeless for more than seven years – until a week ago. (More on that later.)

She counts her blessings, though. That includes two grandchildren under the age of 5. from her son. They live in Las Vegas. “They want to come visit grandma,” she says. But she knows that won’t while she is living the streets. She tells them, “Give Grandma a chance. I'm trying. I'm trying.“

Recently, she was befriended by workers at a fast food restaurant, where she was allowed to sleep and get food.

She says, “I won't mess with their customers or anything. I just go to sleep. I mean, it's a beautiful thing. It's very good. There's still people out here that will help a homeless person.”

She makes a point of staying away from places that could lure her back into drug using, she says.

“I take a look to God. So God, you got control of the wheel. I'm tired of being homeless. I don't want to be locked up. I don't want to do none of this. So far, he didn't take me,.I mean, I asked God to put a shield around me. I'm letting no one harm me. I'm here. And I wake up, I (say) Thank You, Jesus. I'm here to see another day.

Last week when she was placed in supportive housing.

