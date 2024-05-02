The Bridges of Madison County will leave audiences entertained and conflicted

John and Nicole Sivak are directing Springfield Theatre Centre's production of The Bridges of Madison County. The show set in 1960s Iowa, follows the forbidden love and the unfolding events surrounding an Italian-American housewife and a National Geographic photographer. Nicole and John spoke to Community Voices about their journeys with community theater, the various couples involved in the production, and the synopsis of the musical. They also discuss how audiences may leave the theater with conflicted thoughts surrounding the plot of the show. The show runs May 10-12 and 17-19 at The Hoogland Center for the Arts. Tickets are available here.