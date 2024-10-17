Attend the tale of Hoogland Center for the Arts' production of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street'

Hoogland Center for the Arts production of Sweeney Todd is coming up just in time for the Halloween season. The musical tells the story of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber who returns to London seeking vengeance against the judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Sweeney to Mrs. Lovett, the crafty owner of a failing pie shop above which he opens a new barber practice. Local vocal teacher Stephanie Myre is portraying Mrs. Lovett in this production. She spoke to Community Voices about being a performer in Chicago and about the message behind Sweeney Todd. Find tickets and dates for the show here.