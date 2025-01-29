An epic tale of forbidden love, loyalty, and betrayal to be told in the STC's production of Aida

Springfield Theatre Centre's production Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida runs 2/7/25 - 2/9/24 and 2/14/25 - 2/16/25. Aida is a musical based on the opera of the same name written by Antonio Ghislanzoni with music by Giuseppe Verdi. The musical tells the story of the love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country, Amneris, an Egyptian princess, and Radames, the soldier they both love. Aida is forced to choose between love and the responsibility that she faces as the leader of her people. Kinsey Poetter and Justin Johnson portray Amneris and Zoser. They spoke to Community Voices about their experiences with local theater and about the story Aida will tell. Find tickets and details here.