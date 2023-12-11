Dennis Rendleman balances his love of law and theatre

Dennis Rendleman is a local lawyer concentrating on legal, judicial and governmental ethics. He is also well known in the Springfield theater community, appearing in shows such as "Evita" and "Godspell." Dennis spoke to Community Voices about his work as a lawyer and the most memorable shows he's participated in. He also shared his experience voicing Ebenezer Scrooge in the Hoogland Center for the Arts 2020 virtual presentation of "A Christmas Carol."

