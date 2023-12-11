© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wake Up! Donate $91.90+ to the Year-End Drive and receive the 2023 Murrow Mug. Support continued journalism.

Dennis Rendleman balances his love of law and theatre

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST
Dennis Rendleman as Ebenezer Scrooge and Patrick Foster as Jacob Marley
HCFTA
Dennis Rendleman as Ebenezer Scrooge and Patrick Foster as Jacob Marley.

Dennis Rendleman is a local lawyer concentrating on legal, judicial and governmental ethics. He is also well known in the Springfield theater community, appearing in shows such as "Evita" and "Godspell." Dennis spoke to Community Voices about his work as a lawyer and the most memorable shows he's participated in. He also shared his experience voicing Ebenezer Scrooge in the Hoogland Center for the Arts 2020 virtual presentation of "A Christmas Carol."
Tags
Arts & Life theatre
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories