Carlinville, Illinois, has been named Hallmark’s Merriest Christmas Town after being selected from nearly 1,500 submissions across the country. Mayor Doug Downey and Karin Doolin, executive director of the Carlinville CommUnity Chamber of Commerce, join Community Voices to discuss how the town earned the recognition, the community effort behind the nomination, and what the honor could mean for Carlinville in the years ahead.

Doolin submitted the original nomination, including a video showcasing Carlinville’s holiday traditions and community spirit. After making the top 25, residents, local organizations, and businesses rallied together to promote the town and encourage voting. Downey and Doolin say Carlinville’s welcoming atmosphere, hospitality, and strong community involvement helped set it apart.

The recognition has already brought an influx of tourism to Carlinville, with businesses reporting a wave of visitors from outside the area shortly after the announcement. Doolin also says a couple of businesses have decided to move to town. City officials are discussing infrastructure and downtown improvements in preparation for continued tourism and growth.

Carlinville has added events throughout the holiday season, giving visitors opportunities to experience the community beyond its annual Christmas celebration. Upcoming events include:



Christmas Lighting Ceremony: November 24. The annual ceremony on the Historic Square includes a countdown led by Mayor Downey, the lighting of the community’s Christmas decorations and Santa’s arrival on a fire truck.

November 24. The annual ceremony on the Historic Square includes a countdown led by Mayor Downey, the lighting of the community’s Christmas decorations and Santa’s arrival on a fire truck. Christmas in Carlinville: December 4-6. The annual Christmas market returns with vendors, shopping, entertainment and family activities. New this year is an ice-skating rink on the Historic Square, along with a more pedestrian-friendly layout that will close much of the square to vehicle traffic.

December 4-6. The annual Christmas market returns with vendors, shopping, entertainment and family activities. New this year is an ice-skating rink on the Historic Square, along with a more pedestrian-friendly layout that will close much of the square to vehicle traffic. Silk Stocking Stroll: During the Christmas market weekend, visitors are encouraged to walk Historic East Main Street and enjoy the decorated historic homes.

During the Christmas market weekend, visitors are encouraged to walk Historic East Main Street and enjoy the decorated historic homes. Christmas Cookie Crawl: December 12.

December 12. Christmas Drone Show: December 13. Hosted by Carlinville Area Hospital and Clinics, the first-ever community drone show will include food trucks, children’s activities, s’mores and hot chocolate.

December 13. Hosted by Carlinville Area Hospital and Clinics, the first-ever community drone show will include food trucks, children’s activities, s’mores and hot chocolate. Home for the Holidays: December 18-19. The final holiday weekend before Christmas will include late-night shopping, ice skating at Heartland Bank, fire pits, carolers and horse-and-carriage rides.

Additional activities are being organized by local businesses, churches, and community organizations throughout the season.

Carlinville is also preparing to welcome Hallmark film crews in spring 2027. The production is expected to spend approximately 14 days filming in the community, with portions of the movie featuring Carlinville locations. The film is expected to premiere as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas in October 2027.

Downey and Doolin say plans are being discussed for a local premiere at the historic Marvel Theater, including bringing cast members back to Carlinville for the event.

The recognition is also prompting conversations about Carlinville’s future. City officials are prioritizing infrastructure and downtown improvements as they prepare for increased tourism. One major project is the planned reconstruction of West Main Street, beginning in May 2027. The multimillion-dollar project will include new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, updated sewer infrastructure, and a brick first block designed to complement the Historic Square. Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of June.

Downey also discussed ongoing efforts to bring a hotel to Carlinville. The city has been in communication with a hotel chain and is working through potential locations, with hopes of making an announcement by summer 2027.

For a complete calendar of holiday events, participating businesses, visitor information, lodging updates, and details about getting around Carlinville, visit:

https://www.carlinville.com/christmas

