TCM's Ben Mankiewicz celebrates Stanley Kubrick with Front Row Classics
Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back Turner Classic Movies host, Ben Mankiewicz. Brandon and Ben are discussing the current season of TCM's podcast, The Plot Thickens. The newest season entitled, Stanley, focuses on the life and career of Stanley Kubrick. Brandon and Ben also recap the latest Turner Classic Movies Cruise.
The Plot Thickens from TCM , in collaboration with Criterion, is available wherever you find podcasts.