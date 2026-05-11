Judge rejects Grayson's request to shorten his sentence | First Listen

First Listen for Monday, May 11, 2026.

- Former Sangamon Co. deputy Sean Grayson lost a bid to have his 20-year prison sentence reduced. His attorneys plan to appeal.

- Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher has announced she will seek a second term.

- Downtown Springfield parking meters are being removed.

- Cong. Darin LaHood said he's confident year-round E15 will be approved, helping ethanol producers.

- Two Springfield men has been indicted for murder in the death of a Rochester teen last summer.

- A Decatur man is being held in custody after police say he pointed a crossbow at officers.