D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event returns to Anaheim this August
This week we have an exclusive interview the Senior Vice President in charge of D23, Michael Vargo. We speak with Michael all about the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event which will happen in Anaheim, August 14-16. Vanessa asks Michael for tips on her first trip to the event. We also discuss the Disney Legends awards that will be bestowed at the event, and some of the additional entertainment opportunities fans will have that attend.