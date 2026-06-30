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Front Row Network

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event returns to Anaheim this August

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonBrett Rutherford
Published June 30, 2026 at 8:56 AM CDT
D23

This week we have an exclusive interview the Senior Vice President in charge of D23, Michael Vargo. We speak with Michael all about the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event which will happen in Anaheim, August 14-16. Vanessa asks Michael for tips on her first trip to the event. We also discuss the Disney Legends awards that will be bestowed at the event, and some of the additional entertainment opportunities fans will have that attend.

Front Row Network
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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa was the Community Voices Production Coordinator at NPR Illinois from 2021-2025. She continues her passion for broadcasting as a co-host of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Brett Rutherford
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