FBI seeking potential victims of former Springfield church leader | First Listen

First Listen for Monday, March 30, 2026.

The FBI said it is seeking potential victims in the case against Michael Mohr, who was arrested and charged with possession and production of child pornography.

Jay Shanle has been named executive director for Downtown Springfield Inc.

A Champaign case shows show criminal acts can lead to the loss of someone else's property.

Illinois lawmakers are considering a new evaluation for juveniles to determine if they should be tried as adults in criminal court.