Free event offers pathways to apprenticeship via upcoming CAPWorks Trade Career Discovery Day

Jeff Williams:

Welcome to Community Voices, a production of NPR Illinois. I'm your co-host, Jeff Williams. In the studio today, I've got Nate Robinson.

Nate Robinson:

How you doing?

Jeff Williams:

And Dominic Watson.

Dominic Watson:

How's it going, everyone?

Jeff Williams:

This is about the Springfield Project to host a CAPWorks Trade Career Discovery Day. Is that correct?

Dominic Watson:

Yes, we're excited to be here in studio. And Jeff, thanks for inviting us. We're huge fans of Community Voices at the Springfield Project and that 1908 Innovation and Coworking. And so we're here to really talk about our CAPWorks Trade Career Discovery Day, but also we want to talk about just our pre-apprenticeship program in general. And I'm joined by Nate, who's a rock star of our team. He's our newest addition. He's been with us for about a little over a month. He's our workforce success coordinator.

Jeff Williams:

Nate, where are you from?

Nate Robinson:

Originally from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jeff Williams:

How'd you end up here?

Nate Robinson:

Married.

Jeff Williams:

Married? Okay. That'll do it!

Nate Robinson:

That'll do it. I traveled a little bit, did some collegiate coaching, football. I got quite a bit and then had my second child. My wife and I decided that we probably need a little bit more time home. So, we decided Springfield is the place. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to meet Dominic and we formed a friendship and opportunity to come aboard of what he was doing at the Springfield Project. I was always a big fan of it from afar, so opportunity to present itself for me to come on board and it made sense, honestly.

Jeff Williams:

Nice, love it. And Dominic, where are you from originally?

Dominic Watson:

Yes, I was born in East Saint Louis, grew up in Springfield, so I'm a proud Springfieldian. Okay, most of my family is still in the Metro East area, but my mom, sisters, and brother are all here, and then kids and wife.

Jeff Williams:

Okay, now, so were you... old enough (to remember) when Lincoln (high school) was still around or was it after? Now (East St. Louis Senior, is) the main high school?

Dominic Watson:

So actually, my mom graduated from Lincoln and I left before being school age. So, Lincoln was still around when we left in the 80s and then I think they closed it down probably the early 2000s or late 90s.

Jeff Williams:

Either one of you can take this just as far as talking a little bit about so people out there know what you're bringing for this event.

Dominic Watson:

So, the great part about this event, and this is kind of the brainchild of Nate, so he can probably speak in more detail about the actual event in Discovery Day. But we're using this as a vehicle to really launch our CAP Works pre-apprenticeship program that we're so fortunate enough to be able to introduce (such events) to the community. And so that particular program is under Illinois Works through DCEO. And we've been fortunate enough to receive a grant in tune of $325,000. And so we were fortunate enough to receive that grant in partnership with State Senator Doris Turner, who we can't thank enough for her support every step of the way, ensuring that we can provide services to the community.

Jeff Williams:

Were you involved a lot in the process of grant writing, like trying to get everything together for that to present it in the way where you're able to land a grant?

Dominic Watson:

Exactly. And a lot of work goes into the administrative side of both grant retention as well as securing grants. A lot of, I would say, organizing of stakeholders to get letters of support, writing budgets, and there's quite a bit of work that goes on behind the scenes. And I'm fortunate enough to have an amazing team of both consultants and staff. Shouts out to Twan Armstrong, who's our facilities person, as well as Rosalind Bond, who is our innovation coordinator, and then other consultants who are really boots on the ground in developing a lot of our programs and developing our grants.

Jeff Williams:

Well, that is an opportunity that I don't think some people realize that, it's not a snap of the fingers. There's a lot that goes into this. And I think sometimes people don't realize because there is, for lack of a better term, like competition. So you've got to present a good case and you have to, it's got to be something that is absolutely valid. I just want people to understand that, you know, to understand that and not to short sell that or overlook the fact that there is a lot involved to get this… to do good for the community.

Dominic Watson:

Absolutely, and that's the work that we're doing is really rooted in community. We, our goal, our primary goal is to build an ecosystem of effective solutions to address the socioeconomic challenges that exist in our community. And the pre-apprenticeship program that we've been fortunate enough to roll out to the community in the process of still rolling that out, we've been fortunate enough to really leverage the community's feedback by doing consistent communication with the community, assessing their needs, and having them inform us on what programs they want to see us roll out as an organization through 1908 Innovation and Coworking. So we're super fortunate to have the relationships with the community. And as a result, we have (these) relationship’s with the community stakeholders.

Jeff Williams:

Right! Where does this event take place?

Dominic Watson:

Nate, you want to speak to that?

Nate Robinson:

The event will take place at 1100 South Grand Avenue, 1908 Cap. That's what everybody know it as.

Jeff Williams:

South Town? The corner of South Grand and 11th Street?

Dominic Watson:

Correct… the big mural on the side!

Jeff Williams:

Oh, yeah, people haven't seen that yet. They haven't been driving through town at all.

Dominic Watson:

Yes, sir. Absolutely. And it's super exciting, you know, because that corridor was historically disinvested in. And we received the opportunity to kind of be the anchor project that revitalizes that.

Jeff Williams:

To bring it back, exactly.

Dominic Watson:

Absolutely. So the mural, I go and attend a lot of meetings, (it’s the) nature of the beast with the work that we're doing. People constantly speak to that mural, and that's kind of a destination. And we're trying to leverage that even as a tourism destination as well, especially going into the season of Route 66 (tourism).

Jeff Williams:

Right, because way, way back from what I believe and, things I've seen, people I've talked to… (it) used to (be), a long time ago… a hub, and then kind of fell… out of favor, let's say. For the powers that be…. (that used to control) the area. And it's great that it can be brought back before some of the things like, because you've got, I'm just saying for example, like landmark sort of things like Bourbon, Bourbon Street over on the other side, even the… it might not seem like a big deal (to some), but it kind of is, even the marquee… the South Town marquee. And you know, these things, they're still there… before they get torn down, that can be built upon and help continue to promote the revitalization of the area, not just tearing it all down from scratch, which happens quite a bit here in Springfield, then you've got nothing to start with. Anyway, sorry, I know I'm getting off track here, but it's nice to have that. And I'm excited to see how you bring that area, the core of that area back.

Nate Robinson:

Yes, sir. And speaking a little bit to that, that's kind of that was one of the things that got my attention, honestly. When speaking with Dominic about the whole idea of me coming on board in the Springfield Project. When you talk about that being a marquee spot in an area from before, the Innovation and Co-working space that we currently have and what we're in with… the game plan is, probably a little bit too much information for everybody, but the game plan is to build up that whole corner and bring it back to a little bit more vibe, make it a little bit more vibrant. It's one of the big reasons why I actually jumped on board. So I think there's some big things coming down the pipeline that Springfield in general will be excited about and happy for, especially that culture district.

Jeff Williams:

I love it. I love it. Definitely. So once again, for people… if you wanted to reintroduce yourselves and a little bit about the project if (people are) tuning in late, let's say.

Dominic Watson:

Hello everyone again. My name is Dominic Watson. I am president and CEO of the Springfield Project.

Nate Robinson:

And I'm Nate Robinson. I'm Success Coordinator of the Springfield Project. We're speaking currently about our Trade Career Discovery Day that's happening April 1st. Time frame 4:30 to 6:30 p,m., it will be at Cap 1908, 11th and South Grand.

Jeff Williams:

Yeah, 11th and South Grand.

Dominic Watson:

But, the mural… again, it's kind of the gateway or the suburban. I'm talking about from historical reference standpoint. Suburban downtown is what they once called South Town Business District. which is pretty cool because, it's not just, it wasn't just a bustling intersection. There was also a thriving neighborhood.

Jeff Williams:

Right. Absolutely. So this is a free event for people to attend?

Dominic Watson:

Absolutely free of charge. And this is an introductory to our CAP Works pre-apprenticeship program. An ‘open house’, so to speak. We're looking forward to hosting everyone who's interested.

Jeff Williams:

It's open to everybody.

Nate Robinson:

If you're interested in the pre-apprenticeship, in the trades in general, honestly, I say this is a great (event) to come out to. We have currently a few local trade unions.

Jeff Williams:

Trade unions coming out?

Nate Robinson:

They're going to be out there; they're going to speak firsthand. So, kind of the layout of it, we'll introduce ourselves, obviously talk about the program in general. Then we'll actually have some of the union gentlemen speak towards their trade in particular and what it entails, (what is) kind of surrounding that. And then on the back end, we'll reintroduce everybody to the pre-apprenticeship program, let them walk through the timeline of that for us as well as have the opportunity to fly the application if you have it right on the spot.

Jeff Williams:

So that is, that was one thing I wasn't 100% sure about, like the apprenticeship program that you introduced that day. So that's like an introduction for people. Is it a continuation thing? Just so people out there kind of (know) what the step-by-step things are that happen.

Nate Robinson:

Yes sir, from the discovery day we'll talk to you about the pre-apprenticeship program. So, what that entails is a 10-week cohort taking applicants for obviously then you'll go through an interview process but once you enter the pre-apprenticeship program you'll walk through a 10-week cohort and we will you will get certifications and kind of set up the work directly to the trade to the labor unions. So, when you're done with that, hopefully we'll you'll be it make it more easier to walk into a true apprenticeship program and bypass some of the small things that … (are a new person’s) challenges. Yeah, the up front and we'll prepare you right for the interview process and a lot of these you can walk right into the interview process with some of the local labor unions because of the leg work that Mister Dominic Watson has done already.

Dominic Watson:

So, the great part about a lot of the work that we're doing to establish this pre-apprenticeship program, we're Working with the trade unions, and one of the biggest barriers is rooted in the preparation, the preparatory work. that could be done on the front end. That way, when they're being introduced to opportunities within the trades from an apprenticeship standpoint, not a pre-apprenticeship, standpoint, that the local trade unions oversee, they're able to have a leg up in terms of being prepared… to be successful in those programs. Because I'll be honest with you, all the meetings that we've had with the local trade union leaders have been very positive. They want community participation. They want individuals to apply for these apprenticeship programs. And they're looking for qualified applicants who already have been introduced to trade careers through a lot of the work that organizations like the Springfield Project and others have done in the past.

Jeff Williams:

Well, that's a good thing too. Where you're able to bring people together that in a way, need each other. It's those first steps. It's nice. You guys are presenting this so that the first step from the person who right now maybe doesn't know what they want to do. And so this is where it can launch them. This is something that's achievable. And from the other side, the people who are offering the apprenticeships, they get a step closer. They're letting it be out there… for everybody who can. (Everyone) who wants to come (and) who's interested in it, to realize that those first steps knock some of those hurdles or barriers down and realize that it is something that's achievable for both sides to work. Just to work together to get to know, so that's a huge, very important thing.

Dominic Watson:

So, everything we do, Jeff, is rooted in access, right? So a lot of the programs that we introduce as an organization, even utilizing the platform that is 1908 Innovation and Coworking, is rooted in access. So introducing individuals in a trauma-informed way… from a trauma-informed lens, to opportunities that exist in our community. And, before we opened, we noticed that there was a lot of efforts that were missing community. So, our goal was to try to centralize some of those resources under one roof. And we work with a number of organizations to do that. This is not just a Springfield project effort. This is a community effort. I spoke about our partnership with State Senator Doris Turner. She's been a huge advocate. I would be remiss not to mention our aldermen who represents the area of Southtown, Sean Gregory.

Jeff Williams:

Absolutely.

Dominic Watson:

I can go on and on. The city as a whole, you know… the mayor has been increasingly interested in supporting us. We have the Governor's support. We just have a lot of support from top down. Congresswoman Nikki Bedzinski has supported our efforts monetarily. So again, we're fortunate.

Jeff Williams:

Love it. Well, once again, we're in with Nate Robinson. And Dominic Watson.

Dominic Watson:

We're a community development corporation, the Springfield Project. The Springfield Project is the umbrella organization.

Jeff Williams:

Okay, Springfield Project is the ‘umbrella’. Okay, Well, guys, thanks a lot for coming in. Definitely. The time flies by sometimes in here, you know. So didn't know if there was anything else you wanted to mention.

Dominic Watson:

I just want to mention how important this program is, ensuring that those who are interested in trade, careers, trade opportunities. This program is so important. We're the only pre-apprenticeship program being funded by the state in Springfield, which is a huge opportunity. Absolutely. So we don't have a limitation on who we're serving. As long as you're 18 or older with a GED or a high school diploma, we can take you and consider you for this program. There are limited opportunities as of right now due to funding, but we're hoping to expand this program and grow it in the future. But it takes the success of the program and the commitment of the community to make that happen.

Jeff Williams:

Step by step.

Dominic Watson:

Absolutely. So can we end with April 1st?

Jeff Williams:

Let's do it. That's what I was going to say! Yes, exactly!

Dominic Watson:

So the CAP Words Trade Career Discovery Day, April 1st, is at… write this down… those who are listening! 1100 South Grand Avenue East… right at the corner of 11th and South Grand. It is a building known as 1908 Innovation and Coworking Center that the Springfield Project oversees. Nate will greet you at the door, ensure that you find your way. We're going to have, again, a lot of local trade representatives present. We'll do some intros. We might even have, you want to build something, Nate? You want to build a birdhouse or something? And again, this is kicking off our pre-apprenticeship program that we're hoping to launch in May.

Jeff Williams:

All right, Nate, Dominic, thanks a lot for coming by and giving ready the information out there. No problem, thank you.

Dominic Watson:

Thank you.

Jeff Williams:

Community Voices is a production of NPR, Illinois.