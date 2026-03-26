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Lincoln artifacts up for auction | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published March 26, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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First Listen for Thursday, March 26, 2026:

* For the second time in 10 months, several Abraham Lincoln artifacts intended to be displayed at the ALPLM appear to be up for auction.

* Illinois' Secretary of State is warning of a new text message scam targeting drivers.

* Warmer weather this spring means more plants are "leafing out" early.

* The City of Springfield's Office of Community Relations will be the topic at a Citizens Club of Springfield event Friday.

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