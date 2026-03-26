Lincoln artifacts up for auction | First Listen
First Listen for Thursday, March 26, 2026:
* For the second time in 10 months, several Abraham Lincoln artifacts intended to be displayed at the ALPLM appear to be up for auction.
* Illinois' Secretary of State is warning of a new text message scam targeting drivers.
* Warmer weather this spring means more plants are "leafing out" early.
* The City of Springfield's Office of Community Relations will be the topic at a Citizens Club of Springfield event Friday.