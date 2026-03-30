Registration Still Open for Kids Good Grief Camp on April 12 in Springfield

Registration is still open for “Kids Good Grief Camp,” an annual event hosted by the Staab Family. The camp will be held on April 12 at Erin’s Pavilion at Southwind Park at 4965 S. Second Street, Springfield from noon to 4 p.m.

The death of a loved one is hard on all of us, especially children. Grief is a unique experience for each person. Kids can experience a range of emotions, including sadness, shock, disbelief, anger, and guilt. The Staab Family founded Kids Good Grief Camp more than 10 years ago to assist the youngest of grievers cope with the death of a loved one.

Led by licensed therapists, Kids Good Grief Camp is a supportive and fun camp.

Throughout the afternoon, children will participate in a variety of activities, including planting a tree, creating an art project, and engaging in exercises designed to help them develop skills to grieve in a healthy way. A registered healing/comfort dog from PawPrint Ministries will also be present for the event.

At the camp, children can share their experiences with other children – validating each other’s feelings and lessening their sense of isolation. In doing so, they can help each other in their individual healing journeys.

The event is open to children ages 6-12. The cost of the event is $10, but scholarships are available. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information about Kids Good Grief Camp, contact Dr. Melissa Franzen, LCPC at 312-890-2241.

More information about Kids Good Grief Camp can also be found online at kidsgoodgriedcamp.com. To register, download the form here and submit to MelissaFranzen07@gmail.com.