Staab Funeral Homes hosts grief camp for kids

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Published April 12, 2024 at 9:31 AM CDT
Children at a previous Good Grief Camp.
Staab Funeral Homes
Children at a previous Good Grief Camp.

Staab Funeral Homes Sunday will host a Good Grief Camp for kids run by counselors and volunteers.

The program, which includes play therapy, is for children aged 6 to 12 who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Children deal with death differently than adults and don't necessarily have skills to express grief, said Dr. Melissa Franzen, who directs the camp.

“For many kids, this is their first experience with loss. So they have all those feelings, but they don't know what to do with it, or how to process it,” she said.

The registration period for the noon to 4 p.m. event at Erin’s Pavillion in Springfield is over, but she said latecomers can be accommodated. She can be reached at melissafranzen07@gmail.com or by call or text at 312 890-224

There is a $10 fee to defray the cost of supplies, which include t-shirts and items for crafts.
Maureen Foertsch McKinney
Maureen Foertsch McKinney is news editor and equity and justice beat reporter for NPR Illinois, where she has been on the staff since 2014 after Illinois Issues magazine’s merger with the station. She joined the magazine’s staff in 1998 as projects editor and became managing editor in 2003. Prior to coming to the University of Illinois Springfield, she was an education reporter and copy editor at three local newspapers, including the suburban Chicago Daily Herald, She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in English from UIS.
