Staab Funeral Homes hosts grief camp for kids

Staab Funeral Homes Sunday will host a Good Grief Camp for kids run by counselors and volunteers.

The program, which includes play therapy, is for children aged 6 to 12 who are dealing with the loss of a loved one.

Children deal with death differently than adults and don't necessarily have skills to express grief, said Dr. Melissa Franzen, who directs the camp.

“For many kids, this is their first experience with loss. So they have all those feelings, but they don't know what to do with it, or how to process it,” she said.

The registration period for the noon to 4 p.m. event at Erin’s Pavillion in Springfield is over, but she said latecomers can be accommodated. She can be reached at melissafranzen07@gmail.com or by call or text at 312 890-224

There is a $10 fee to defray the cost of supplies, which include t-shirts and items for crafts.

