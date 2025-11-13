Public hearing scheduled on Sangamon County data center proposal | First Listen

First Listen for Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025

- The public will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed data center project in southwest Sangamon County at a meeting set for Dec. 3 at the Bank of Springfield Center.

- An Illinois congressman talks about recently released emails from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

- Fmr. Springfield public school superintendent Diane Rutledge has been honored with the First Citizen Award

- The director of Illinois Public Media in Urbana has been removed from that position