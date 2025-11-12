Public hearing planned on proposed Sangamon County data center project

A public hearing is planned early next month on proposed data center development in Sangamon County.

The county board will receive presentations and comments at the hearing on Wednesday, December 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield.

The company CyrusOne is planning to build a new 600 megawatt data center on agricultural land 14 miles southwest of Springfield. The data center would lease storage to different companies. The estimated $500 million project is expected to create approximately 100 permanent jobs.

But there are concerns from neighbors and environmentalists. Data centers have been criticized for high energy consumption and other factors.

According to the board, the purpose of the hearing is to provide an open forum for the public to hear formal presentations both in support of and in opposition to the proposed project, followed by an opportunity for residents to offer their own comments.

The county is currently finalizing a list of planned presenters and subject-matter experts who will participate in the hearing. A list of presenters will be made available prior to the December 3 meeting.

Members of the public who wish to speak are encouraged to sign up in advance. Public sign-up will also be available at the venue before the start of the hearing.