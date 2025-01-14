Applications are being accepted to fill two local government vacancies

The Sangamon County Board has an opening for District 21 following the death of board member Clyde Bunch.

To be eligible, applicants must be from the same political party as the previous officeholder, which for District 21 is the Democratic Party. Additionally, candidates must be registered voters within District 21 and have resided in Sangamon County for at least one year prior to the appointment. A map outlining the boundaries of District 21 can be found on the County's website at SangamonIL.gov, under the news section.

Interested individuals who meet these qualifications are encouraged to submit their resume, a letter of interest, and any supporting documents (such as letters of recommendation) via email to County@SangamonIL.gov or deliver them in person to the Sangamon County Board Office, temporarily located in the Sangamon South Building, 300 S 9th St Floor #2, Springfield, IL, 62701 (Former State Journal-Register Building).

The candidate selected will be named at the County Board meeting on February 11th. The appointee will serve until a special election in November 2026.



The Springfield City Council is taking applications to fill the vacancy in Ward One. Alderman Chuck Redpath was recently sworn in as City Clerk.

Interested candidates are urged to send their resumes along with a cover letter. To apply, email your cover letter and resume to feedback@springfield.il.us

Resumes will be evaluated on a rolling basis. The final submission deadline is 4:30 pm on January 21.