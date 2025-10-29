© 2025 NPR Illinois
Be a fill-in newscaster for Halloween... and throughout the year. Have a flexible schedule for occasional assignements? APPLY HERE BY OCT. 31
First Listen logo
First Listen

Jurors deliberate former Sangamon County deputy's fate in murder case | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:13 AM CDT
First Listen logo

First Listen for Weds. Oct. 29, 2025.

- Jurors resume deliberations in the case of a former deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey.

- Despite pressure from national party leaders, Illinois Democrats won't redraw congressional boundaries.

- U.S. Border and Customs Enforcement head Gregory Bovino has been ordered to appear in court each day for the next week as a judge raises concerns about crowd control tactics in Chicago.

Tags
First Listen 2025 First Listen
