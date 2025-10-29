Jurors deliberate former Sangamon County deputy's fate in murder case | First Listen

First Listen for Weds. Oct. 29, 2025.

- Jurors resume deliberations in the case of a former deputy who shot and killed Sonya Massey.

- Despite pressure from national party leaders, Illinois Democrats won't redraw congressional boundaries.

- U.S. Border and Customs Enforcement head Gregory Bovino has been ordered to appear in court each day for the next week as a judge raises concerns about crowd control tactics in Chicago.