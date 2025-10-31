© 2025 NPR Illinois
First Listen logo
First Listen

Illinois General Assembly passes transit funding measure early Friday | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo

First Listen for Friday Oct. 31, 2025

- Illinois lawmakers got a plan to fund mass transit in the state across the finish line. It will divert money from gas taxes and the road fund.

- The governor authorizes millions to help SNAP recipients, but it's a drop in the bucket.

- A measure that would add more safeguards from immigration agents is headed to the governor.

- Gov. Pritzker asks Homeland Security officials to pause enforcement during Halloween. The request was rejected.

- Lawmakers narrowly approved medical aid-in-dying legislation. It moves to the governor's desk.

