Front Row Classics Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Grey Gardens with Tony Maietta

By Brandon Davis
Published October 20, 2025 at 10:39 AM CDT
Tony Maietta

Front Row Classics welcomes Tony Maietta for the first time. Tony is an author, actor, film historian and fellow podcaster. His podcast Going Hollywood is a fun deep dive into films and television series from the Golden Age and beyond.

Brandon and Tony discuss their mutual love for Lucy, What's Up Doc and Bringing Up Baby among other topics. The conversation then turns to the 50th anniversary of the legendary documentary Grey Gardens. We discuss Tony's fascination with the film which led to him authoring the book, "The Marble Faun of Grey Gardens".

You can find information about all of Tony's projects at https://tony-maietta.com/.

Community Voices 2025 Film
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
