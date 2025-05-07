Pritzker to testify before congress | First Listen

First Listen for May 7, 2025:

* Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem plans a news conference in Springfield Wednesday.

* Gov. JB Pritzker will testify next month before a congressional committee looking at sanctuary laws.

* The Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate is getting more crowded. Two Illinois members of congress are joining in.

* A bipartisan economic forecasting agency is raising tax revenue projections for the state. But there remains uncertainty with federal funding sources.