Pritzker to testify before congress | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published May 7, 2025 at 6:55 AM CDT
First Listen for May 7, 2025:

* Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem plans a news conference in Springfield Wednesday.

* Gov. JB Pritzker will testify next month before a congressional committee looking at sanctuary laws.

* The Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate is getting more crowded. Two Illinois members of congress are joining in.

* A bipartisan economic forecasting agency is raising tax revenue projections for the state. But there remains uncertainty with federal funding sources.

Sean Crawford
