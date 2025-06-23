Students can soon earn automatic admission to state's universities, hoping to keep more in Illinois

High school and community college students in Illinois will soon be able to earn automatic admission to most state public universities based on their GPA — without even having to apply.

The Direct Admission Program [DAP] will require public universities to offer admission to any student who meets their established GPA standard, according to the bill synopsis. Additionally, qualifying community college students who have completed 30 credit hours and are eligible to transfer to a public university will be able to do so. The program begins with the 2027-28 academic year.

One of the lead sponsors of the bill, state Rep. Katie Stuart, said direct admission was not a new topic for Illinois universities. Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed the idea during his budget address this year. It's seen as a way to encourage Illinois students to stay in Illinois for college, and to eliminate what can be a complicated application process, according to the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

"I was just really happy to be finally shepherding it over the finish line," said Stuart, a Democrat from Edwardsville.

Misinterpretation of costs frequently discourage students from attending the state's institutions, Stuart said. According to Stuart, surrounding states offer financial incentives and other promotions to appeal to out-of-state students, including those in Illinois. In 2021, nearly half (47.6%) of Illinois' four-year college-going high school graduates chose an out-of-state school, according to IBHE.

The bill aims to help both Illinois students and universities by redirecting the focus back to what the state's public universities offer future classes.

"It shows the students that [the universities] are interested in them, and it's a marketing tool for our universities to get their names in front of those kids first," Stuart said.

State Rep. Sharon Chung, a Democrat from Bloomington and a cosponsor of the bill, said she and Stuart frequently discussed the path of students after high school graduation. Chung said DAP will be especially meaningful to those who previously did not consider college an option.

"It's something I think that we on the Higher Education Committee see as a way to boost enrollment here in Illinois," Chung said.

DAP will include nine public universities: Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Springfield, Southern Illinois University, Chicago State University, Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University, Northeastern Illinois University, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois University, according to a report from Higher Ed Dive.

Illinois State University was supportive of the idea. In a statement, ISU spokesperson Chris Coplan explained that DAP students are still required to take additional steps following admission, and that the university will be ready to work with the students and families to complete their files.

"In-state residents who attend and graduate from an Illinois institution of higher education are more likely to stay and find work here, bolstering our economy and improving life for all Illinoisans," Coplan said. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Governor's Office on initiatives that provide opportunity and prosperity for Illinois residents."

When asked what measures are in place to ensure the privacy of student data, IBHE spokesperson Jose Garcia said a form outlining how data will be used will be made public beginning June 30.

"We take seriously our duty to protect student data and have ensured that student data will be safely guarded," he said. "Our state agencies have a long history of collecting and protecting student data."

