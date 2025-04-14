© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published April 14, 2025 at 1:47 PM CDT
Dylan Carneiro cleans up liquor bottles at Mountain Springs Liquor that were knocked off the shelves after an earthquake in Julian, Calif. A shallow 5.2 magnitude quake hit southern California on Monday, U.S. geologists said.
Sandy Huffaker
/
AFP/Getty Images
Dylan Carneiro cleans up liquor bottles at Mountain Springs Liquor that were knocked off the shelves after an earthquake in Julian, Calif. A shallow 5.2 magnitude quake hit southern California on Monday, U.S. geologists said.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook southern California at approximately 10 a.m., local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The extent of any damage caused by the quake is still unclear.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office announced via social media that he has been briefed on the situation. The state is currently coordinating with local authorities to access damage and determine emergency response needs.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 2 miles south of Julian, Calif., a community situated roughly 60 miles northeast of San Diego. The earthquake struck the area at a depth of 8 miles, according to the USGS.

A series of smaller aftershocks followed the main quake within minutes. Most of these aftershocks measured under magnitude 3, according to the data, with the latest one occurring just before 11 a.m. PST.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Nation-WorldNPR Top Stories
Jaclyn Diaz
Jaclyn Diaz is a reporter on Newshub.
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz
Related Stories