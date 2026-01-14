Two arrested after Menard County police chase

Menard County authorities took two individuals into custody following a chase along county roads and farm fields early Tuesday

At approximately 12:03 a.m., a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle traveling on IL-123 near Tice Road with revoked registration. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver refused to stop and attempted to flee.

The vehicle eventually left the roadway in the 20000 block of Jellystone Ave. into a private drive, and then across a grass field, eventually crashing into the timber and becoming immobile. Deputies say the occupants fled from the vehicle into a timber/wooded area.

A thermal imaging drone and K-9 were called to the scene to assist in searching for the suspects. Shortly thereafter, the Sheriff's department said a female was located and detained without incident. She was identified as Annyssa R. Myers, age 36 of Virden.

The search for the male occupant continued. At approximately 2:08 a.m., deputies observed what was

believed to be a person in a nearby pond.

After pulling the suspect to shore, the department said life-saving measures began and care was transferred to Menard County EMS paramedics at the scene. The subject was transported to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, the male was identified as Caleb J. Prose, age 47 of Girard. The department said Prose was listed as armed and dangerous, and had the following active warrants for his arrest: Illinois Department of Corrections – Parole Violation; Failure to Appear – Burglary – Putnam County, IL; Failure to Appear – Burglary – Montgomery County, IL; and Criminal Damage – Calhoun County, GA.

Prose remains in custody pending transfer on these warrants. Additional charges in Menard County are forthcoming pending review by the state’s attorney’s office.