Statewide: A tumultuous time for scientific research

The Trump Administration has cut thousands of federal research grants. Many of them deal with the environment and climate change. It's left many scientists scrambling.

On Statewide, we learn about the frustration and concern among researchers and how some are trying to continue with their work.

Also:

* An Illinois professor who participated in the recent U.N. Climate Change Conference tells about his experience.

* The director of the new Adaptive Edge Institute at Illinois State University discusses artificial intelligence and how the technology could influence teaching.

* We hear a cautionary tale of government privatization from Chicago.

Terrence Antonio James/Getty Images A cyclist rides past a Chicago Parking Meters LLC pay station in the 1100 block of West 18th Street in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on May 15, 2025.

* David Pierce previews the race for Illinois' 13th congressional district.

* State Sen. Karina Villa joins Peter Medlin to discuss the new Safe Schools for All Act in Illinois.

* Sam Rink talks with a transgender individual who moved to central Illinois in search of a safer and more affirming community.

* Danny Davis is now free after spending 32 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He and his legal team with the Illinois Innocence Project joins us to talk about his ordeal and how he's doing.