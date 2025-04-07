Front Row Classics looks at 'Connecticut in the Movies' with Illeana Douglas

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome actress & filmmaker Illeana Douglas to the show. Brandon and Illeana discuss her love of the movies which led to her becoming a professional in the business. Her love of the movies has led her to many exciting projects including her recent book, "Connecticut in the Movies". We talk about her love of the state of Connecticut and its complicated history. We also spend time discussing her grandfather, the legendary Melvyn Douglas.

Illeana Douglas has starred in films like Cape Fear, To Die For, Grace of My Heart, and Ghost World, as well as in TV shows like Goliath, Shrill, Entourage, and Six Feet Under. Douglas is the granddaughter of two-time Academy Award–winning actor Melvyn Douglas. A classic film lover, she hosted Trailblazing Woman for Turner Classic Movies and participated in many film documentaries, including CNN: The Movies and Kino Lorber’s Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers, which she also executive produced and hosted. Her first book, I Blame Dennis Hopper: And Other Stories from a Life Lived In and Out of the Movies was named Best Pop Culture book of the year in 2015 by Entertainment Weekly.