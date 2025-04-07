© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Register for limited slots to see Bea and Vanessa host Community Voices live in Decatur. CV in the MC is April 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Secure your space now, click here to register.
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics looks at 'Connecticut in the Movies' with Illeana Douglas

By Brandon Davis
Published April 7, 2025 at 10:36 PM CDT

Front Row Classics is pleased to welcome actress & filmmaker Illeana Douglas to the show. Brandon and Illeana discuss her love of the movies which led to her becoming a professional in the business. Her love of the movies has led her to many exciting projects including her recent book, "Connecticut in the Movies". We talk about her love of the state of Connecticut and its complicated history. We also spend time discussing her grandfather, the legendary Melvyn Douglas.

Illeana Douglas has starred in films like Cape Fear, To Die For, Grace of My Heart, and Ghost World, as well as in TV shows like Goliath, Shrill, Entourage, and Six Feet Under. Douglas is the granddaughter of two-time Academy Award–winning actor Melvyn Douglas. A classic film lover, she hosted Trailblazing Woman for Turner Classic Movies and participated in many film documentaries, including CNN: The Movies and Kino Lorber’s Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers, which she also executive produced and hosted. Her first book, I Blame Dennis Hopper: And Other Stories from a Life Lived In and Out of the Movies was named Best Pop Culture book of the year in 2015 by Entertainment Weekly.

Tags
Community Voices 2025 Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories