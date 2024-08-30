© 2024 NPR Illinois
First Listen

COVID at state-run veteran's homes | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 30, 2024 at 8:24 AM CDT
First Listen logo

First Listen for Friday Aug. 30, 2024:

* COVID-19 cases are being reported among residents and staff at Illinois veteran's homes, including 21 in Quincy.

* A second person has been charged in connection with a Springfield murder last month.

* A Springfield restaurant owner was given a federal prison sentence for fraud related to loan applications.

* Some college borrowers weigh in about the court fights over student debt payments.

* Many never before seen Abraham Lincoln-related photos are now available to view for free online.

