Former deputy Sean Grayson has court hearing | First Listen

First Listen for Tuesday Aug. 27, 2024.

* The latest on an effort among legislative employees to unionize.

* Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson appeared via Zoom for a court hearing Monday. His attorneys want him released until his trial for the killing of Sonya Massey.

* The man accused in the 2022 stabbing death of DCFS employee Deidre Silas in Thayer is now on trial.

* State regulators have approved OSF HealthCare's plans for a bigger presence in LaSalle County.