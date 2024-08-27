© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our main tower STL (studio transmitter link) suffered a lightning strike in the storm AUG 15. We have a temporary fix, and are working to repair the damaged equipment or replace it.

You can also listen at nprillinois.org (click the play arrow).
First Listen logo
First Listen

Former deputy Sean Grayson has court hearing | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:56 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
First Listen logo

First Listen for Tuesday Aug. 27, 2024.

* The latest on an effort among legislative employees to unionize.

* Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson appeared via Zoom for a court hearing Monday. His attorneys want him released until his trial for the killing of Sonya Massey.

* The man accused in the 2022 stabbing death of DCFS employee Deidre Silas in Thayer is now on trial.

* State regulators have approved OSF HealthCare's plans for a bigger presence in LaSalle County.

Tags
First Listen 2024 First Listen
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories