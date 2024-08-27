Former deputy Sean Grayson has court hearing | First Listen
First Listen for Tuesday Aug. 27, 2024.
* The latest on an effort among legislative employees to unionize.
* Former Sangamon County Deputy Sean Grayson appeared via Zoom for a court hearing Monday. His attorneys want him released until his trial for the killing of Sonya Massey.
* The man accused in the 2022 stabbing death of DCFS employee Deidre Silas in Thayer is now on trial.
* State regulators have approved OSF HealthCare's plans for a bigger presence in LaSalle County.