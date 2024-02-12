© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
You are not imagining it...January didn't feature the sun much | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:23 AM CST
  • January was unusually cloudy
  • Capitol News Illinois reports congress is looking at legislation to create a safer online environment
  • Lurie Children's Hospital has been offline for more than a week and it is having an impact on service
  • Illinois Manufacturer's Association behind legislation that would allow tax breaks for onsite children's daycare
  • Heartland Housed Josh Sabo gives an update on efforts to decrease homelessness in central Illinois
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
