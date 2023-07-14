© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Sangamon County Coroner identifies stabbing victim, search continues for suspect | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Sangamon County Coroner identifies stabbing victim in Springfield while search continues for suspect
  • Three defendants in the Comm Ed bribery trial are trying to get the federal jury's findings overturned
  • New data from Illinois Board of Higher Education shows Illinois children are still leaving the state to go to college elsewhere
  • Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Murphy discusses possible federal disaster relief funding for businesses impacted by recent storms
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories