Sangamon County Coroner identifies stabbing victim, search continues for suspect | First Listen

- Sangamon County Coroner identifies stabbing victim in Springfield while search continues for suspect
- Three defendants in the Comm Ed bribery trial are trying to get the federal jury's findings overturned
- New data from Illinois Board of Higher Education shows Illinois children are still leaving the state to go to college elsewhere
- Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Murphy discusses possible federal disaster relief funding for businesses impacted by recent storms