Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld defends the U.S. decision to release post-mortem photographs of Uday and Qusay Hussein, saying the images will help convince Iraqis that Saddam Hussein's sons are dead. But many Iraqis call for further proof. Meanwhile, three more U.S. soldiers die when their convoy is ambushed. Hear NPR's Tom Gjelten and Eric Westervelt.

