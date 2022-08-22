Life's Been Good on The X Chart for Dirty Heads with their Joe Walsh remake

91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 14-20, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Label) 1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 2. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 3. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music) 4. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 5. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 6. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 7. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 8. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 9. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 10. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 11. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance) 12. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs) 13. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast) 14. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 15. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 16. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 17. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man) 18. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 19. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 20. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 21. Alison Ponthier - Hollywood Forever Cemetary (Interscope) 22. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy) 23. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 24. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 25. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 26. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 27. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island) 28. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 29. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic) 30. Taylor Rae - Just Be (Taylor Rae) 31. Patty Griffin - Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) (Thirty Tigers) 32. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 33. Brian Jackson - All Talk (BBE Music) 34. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed) 35. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP) 36. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 37. Hot Chip - Down (Domino) 38. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner) 39. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson) 40. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 41. The Killers - Boy (Island) 42. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood) 43. The Dip - When You Lose Someone (Dualtone) 44. Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud (Exotic Locations Recording) 45. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar) 46. Muse - Will of the People (Warner) 47. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 48. Michael Franti & Spearhead - I Got You (Thirty Tigers) 49. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 50. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra) 51. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA) 52. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family) 53. Robert Glasper - Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) (Loma Vista) 54. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 55. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 56. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 57. Bishop Briggs - Revolution (Arista) 58. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic) 59. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic) 60. Silversun Pickups - Scared Together (New Machine) 61. Sting - Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) (A&M) 62. The A's - He Needs Me (Psychic Hotline) 63. Jawny - Take It Back (feat. Beck) (Johnny Utah)

Top 10 bubbling up:



Dayglow Then It All Goes Away Guided by Voices Goggles by Rank Dungen Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus Thundercat Fly Like an Eagle Built to Spill Gonna Lose Bush More than Machines S.G. Goodman All My Love Is Coming Back to Me Houndmouth McKenzie Jon Batiste Sweet (feat. Pentatonix & Diane Warren) Dexter Anodyne Ectopic Pregnancy

Tracks added this week:

Local artists in bold.

