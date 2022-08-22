Life's Been Good on The X Chart for Dirty Heads with their Joe Walsh remake
91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 14-20, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Label)
|1. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|2. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|3. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
|4. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|5. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|6. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|7. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|8. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|9. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|10. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|11. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance)
|12. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs)
|13. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast)
|14. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|15. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|16. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|17. Jack White - What's the Trick? (Third Man)
|18. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|19. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|20. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|21. Alison Ponthier - Hollywood Forever Cemetary (Interscope)
|22. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
|23. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|24. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|25. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|26. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|27. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
|28. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|29. Matt Maeson - Blood Runs Red (Atlantic)
|30. Taylor Rae - Just Be (Taylor Rae)
|31. Patty Griffin - Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) (Thirty Tigers)
|32. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|33. Brian Jackson - All Talk (BBE Music)
|34. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed)
|35. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP)
|36. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|37. Hot Chip - Down (Domino)
|38. Highly Suspect - Naturally Born Killer (Roadrunner)
|39. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson)
|40. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|41. The Killers - Boy (Island)
|42. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood)
|43. The Dip - When You Lose Someone (Dualtone)
|44. Jimmy Eat World - Something Loud (Exotic Locations Recording)
|45. Honey Cellar - Around (Honey Cellar)
|46. Muse - Will of the People (Warner)
|47. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|48. Michael Franti & Spearhead - I Got You (Thirty Tigers)
|49. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|50. Cafuné - Tek It (Elektra)
|51. Walk The Moon - Giants (RCA)
|52. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)
|53. Robert Glasper - Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) (Loma Vista)
|54. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|55. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|56. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|57. Bishop Briggs - Revolution (Arista)
|58. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic)
|59. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic)
|60. Silversun Pickups - Scared Together (New Machine)
|61. Sting - Russians (Guitar/Cello Version) (A&M)
|62. The A's - He Needs Me (Psychic Hotline)
|63. Jawny - Take It Back (feat. Beck) (Johnny Utah)
Top 10 bubbling up:
|Dayglow
|Then It All Goes Away
|Guided by Voices
|Goggles by Rank
|Dungen
|Nattens Sista Stimma Ljus
|Thundercat
|Fly Like an Eagle
|Built to Spill
|Gonna Lose
|Bush
|More than Machines
|S.G. Goodman
|All My Love Is Coming Back to Me
|Houndmouth
|McKenzie
|Jon Batiste
|Sweet (feat. Pentatonix & Diane Warren)
|Dexter Anodyne
|Ectopic Pregnancy
Tracks added this week:
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!