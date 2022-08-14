© 2022 NPR Illinois
The X

Mt. Joy - scaling the heights of The X Chart

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Randy Eccles
Published August 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
Mt. Joy.
Matt Everitt
/
Courtesy of the artist
Mt. Joy

91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 7-13, 2022.

Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.

Artist - Title (Publisher)
1. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
2. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs)
3. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
4. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
5. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
6. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance)
7. Will Hoge  - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
8. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
9. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot)
10. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
11. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans)
12. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
13. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
14. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
15. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
16. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
17. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest)
18. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
19. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
20. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
21. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
22. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson)
23. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
24. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic)
25. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC)
26. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
27. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic)
28. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP)
29. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
30. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
31. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
32. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)
33. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast)
34. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
35. Pattiy Griffin - Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) (Thirty Tigers)
36. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
37. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat)
38. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective)
39. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson)
40. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
41. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
42. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
43. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day (Boo Boo Wax)
44. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood)
45. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
46. Jawny - Take It Back (feat. Beck) (Johnny Utah)
47. Muse - Will of the People (Warner)
48. Aaron Raitiere - For the Birds (Dinner Time)
49. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment)
50. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian)
51. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
52. Beyoncé - Break  My Soul (Parkwood)
53. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
54. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
55. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
56. Bishop Briggs - Revolution (Arista)
57. The Black Keys - Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) (Nonesuch)
58. Guided by Voices - Goggles by Rank (GBV)
59. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
60. Brian Jackson - All Talk (BBE Music)
61. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed)
62. The Offspring - Behind Your Walls (Concord)
63. Dayglow - Then It All Goes Away (Very Nice)

Top 10 bubbling up:

OrianthiLight It Up
DisturbedHey You
Charley CrockettI'm Just a Clown
Taylor RaeJust Be
Silversun PickupsScared Together
Robert GlasperWhy We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding)
Rainbow GirlsCompassion to the Nth Degree
Willi CarlisleVanlife
Molly Tuttle & Golden HighwayFlatland Girl (feat. Margo Price)
Sammy Hagar & The CircleCrazy Times

Tracks added this week:

Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!

The X logo 2022-02.png

