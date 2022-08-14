Mt. Joy - scaling the heights of The X Chart
91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 7-13, 2022.
Email The X a list of your favorite songs from this most recent playlist.
NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.
|Artist - Title (Publisher)
|1. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers)
|2. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs)
|3. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation)
|4. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol)
|5. Nikki Lane - First High (New West)
|6. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance)
|7. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO)
|8. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy)
|9. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot)
|10. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK)
|11. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans)
|12. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite)
|13. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles)
|14. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote)
|15. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music)
|16. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini)
|17. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest)
|18. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia)
|19. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman)
|20. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass)
|21. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO)
|22. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson)
|23. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music)
|24. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic)
|25. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC)
|26. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm)
|27. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic)
|28. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP)
|29. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless)
|30. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights)
|31. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax)
|32. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family)
|33. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast)
|34. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit)
|35. Pattiy Griffin - Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) (Thirty Tigers)
|36. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island)
|37. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat)
|38. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective)
|39. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson)
|40. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic)
|41. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen)
|42. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life)
|43. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day (Boo Boo Wax)
|44. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood)
|45. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez)
|46. Jawny - Take It Back (feat. Beck) (Johnny Utah)
|47. Muse - Will of the People (Warner)
|48. Aaron Raitiere - For the Birds (Dinner Time)
|49. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment)
|50. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian)
|51. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig)
|52. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood)
|53. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush)
|54. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic)
|55. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO)
|56. Bishop Briggs - Revolution (Arista)
|57. The Black Keys - Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) (Nonesuch)
|58. Guided by Voices - Goggles by Rank (GBV)
|59. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic)
|60. Brian Jackson - All Talk (BBE Music)
|61. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed)
|62. The Offspring - Behind Your Walls (Concord)
|63. Dayglow - Then It All Goes Away (Very Nice)
Top 10 bubbling up:
|Orianthi
|Light It Up
|Disturbed
|Hey You
|Charley Crockett
|I'm Just a Clown
|Taylor Rae
|Just Be
|Silversun Pickups
|Scared Together
|Robert Glasper
|Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding)
|Rainbow Girls
|Compassion to the Nth Degree
|Willi Carlisle
|Vanlife
|Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
|Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price)
|Sammy Hagar & The Circle
|Crazy Times
Tracks added this week:
Local artists in bold.
You made it to the end. Listen to The X!