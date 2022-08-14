Mt. Joy - scaling the heights of The X Chart

91Nine The X chart for the Week of August 7-13, 2022.

NOTE: The X charts include music that has not been released to the public yet, but has been made available to NPR Illinois for airplay.



Artist - Title (Publisher) 1. Cut Flowers - Leper (Cut Flowers) 2. Mt. Joy - Lemon Tree (Mt. Joy Songs) 3. Vance Joy - Clarity (Liberation) 4. Maggie Rogers - Want Want (Capitol) 5. Nikki Lane - First High (New West) 6. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers - I Got This (Abeyance) 7. Will Hoge - John Prines' Cadillac (EDLO) 8. Arlo McKinley - To Die For (Oh Boy) 9. Solar Chariot - The House in the Waterfall (Solar Chariot) 10. Timo Arthur - I Wish I'd Thought of That (1340607 Records DK) 11. Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph (Dead Oceans) 12. Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) (Noble and Brite) 13. Rhodes and Battles - Slow Press (Rhodes and Battles) 14. Ripe - Settling (Glassnote) 15. Dirty Heads - Life's Been Good (Better Noise Music) 16. Brandon Santini - Don't Shake the Devil's Hand (Brandon Santini) 17. Tank and the Bangas - No ID (Wave Forest) 18. Arcade Fire - Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) (Columbia) 19. Andrew Bird - Make a Picture (Wegaman) 20. Nicki Bluhm - Friends (How to Do It) (Compass) 21. Amanda Shires - Hawk for the Dove (ATO) 22. A.D. Carson - And Per Se And (feat. Mickey Factz) (radio edit) (A.D. Carson) 23. Eva Under Fire - Blow (feat. Spencer Charmas of Ice Nine Kills) (Better Noise Music) 24. Weezer - A Little Bit Of Love (Atlantic) 25. Chadi MC - Crush On (Chadi MC) 26. Wilco - Falling Apart (Right Now) (d8pm) 27. Em Beihold - Numb Little Bug (Republic) 28. Caamp - Believe (MOM + POP) 29. Ice Nine Kills - The Shower Scene (Radio Edit) (Fearless) 30. The Sunflower Headlights - Avalanche (The Sunflower Headlights) 31. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats - I'm On Your Side (Stax) 32. Seth Walker - The Future Ain't What It Used To Be (Royal Potato Family) 33. Madison Cunningham - Hospital (Verve Forecast) 34. The 1975 - Part of the Band (Dirty Hit) 35. Pattiy Griffin - Don't Mind (feat. Robert Plant) (Thirty Tigers) 36. Demi Lovato - Skin of My Teeth (Island) 37. The Interrupters - In the Mirror (Hellcat) 38. Zippir Collective - Playing Possum (feat. Papa Luke, Junior Pasare & Kid Ziggy (radio edit) (Zippir Collective) 39. Jack Johnson - One Step Ahead (Jack Johnson) 40. Måneskin - Supermodel (Epic) 41. Panic! at the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance (Fueled by Ramen) 42. Lizzo - It's About Damn Time (Nice Life) 43. Michael Franti & Spearhead - Brighter Day (Boo Boo Wax) 44. Almost Monday - Sun Keeps On Shining (Hollywood) 45. Stephen Sanchez - Until I Found You (Stephen Sanchez) 46. Jawny - Take It Back (feat. Beck) (Johnny Utah) 47. Muse - Will of the People (Warner) 48. Aaron Raitiere - For the Birds (Dinner Time) 49. Sons of Silver - Cause of My Pain (4l Entertainment) 50. Belle and Sebastian - Unnecessary Drama (Belle and Sebastian) 51. Milky Chance - Synchronize (Muggelig) 52. Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Parkwood) 53. Giovannie and the Hired Guns - Ramon Ayala (Crush) 54. Death Cab for Cutie - Here to Forever (Atlantic) 55. The Heavy Heavy - Miles and Miles (ATO) 56. Bishop Briggs - Revolution (Arista) 57. The Black Keys - Good Love (feat. Billy Gibbons) (Nonesuch) 58. Guided by Voices - Goggles by Rank (GBV) 59. Shinedown - Daylight (Atlantic) 60. Brian Jackson - All Talk (BBE Music) 61. Sonic Youth - Machine (Three Lobed) 62. The Offspring - Behind Your Walls (Concord) 63. Dayglow - Then It All Goes Away (Very Nice)

Top 10 bubbling up:



Orianthi Light It Up Disturbed Hey You Charley Crockett I'm Just a Clown Taylor Rae Just Be Silversun Pickups Scared Together Robert Glasper Why We Speak (feat. Q-Tp & Esperanza Spalding) Rainbow Girls Compassion to the Nth Degree Willi Carlisle Vanlife Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Flatland Girl (feat. Margo Price) Sammy Hagar & The Circle Crazy Times

Tracks added this week:

Local artists in bold.

