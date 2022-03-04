-
Harriet Tubman interpreter Kathryn Harris shares career from learning French to library science | Community VoicesKathryn Harris is best known in Springfield, Ill. as the area's Harriet Tubman interpreter. She spoke with Community Voices about her unexpected path to performing as historical figures. She also shared how despite wanting to become a French teacher, she studied library science and eventually took on the role of Director of the Illinois State Historical Library. She also shared her surprise at receiving Springfield's First Citizen Award.