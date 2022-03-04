© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

Harriet Tubman interpreter Kathryn Harris shares career from learning French to library science | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST
Kathryn Harris
Photo courtesy of Kathryn Harris
/
Kathryn Harris

Kathryn Harris is best known in Springfield, Ill. as the area's Harriet Tubman interpreter. She spoke with Community Voices about her unexpected path to performing as historical figures. She also shared how despite wanting to become a French teacher, she studied library science and eventually took on the role of Director of the Illinois State Historical Library. She also shared her surprise at receiving Springfield's First Citizen Award.

Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
