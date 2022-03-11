State Week: Madigan pleads not guilty

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was arraigned on bribery and racketeering charges this week. Madigan faces 22 counts. He's entered a not guilty plea. We discuss what's next for the case.

And, candidates are filing their paperwork to run for office. The filing is later than past years because the primary election has been moved to June.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Peter Hancock with Capitol News Illinois.