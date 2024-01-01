Peter Hancock - x
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was arraigned on bribery and racketeering charges this week. He entered a not guilty plea. We discuss what's next for the case. And, candidates are filing their paperwork to run for office. The filing is later than past years because the primary election has been moved to June.
Plea deal calls for nearly $250k restitution, possible prison time