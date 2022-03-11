© 2022 NPR Illinois
Government & Politics

State Week: Madigan pleads not guilty

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock | Capitol News Illinois
Published March 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was arraigned on bribery and racketeering charges this week. Madigan faces 22 counts. He's entered a not guilty plea. We discuss what's next for the case.

And, candidates are filing their paperwork to run for office. The filing is later than past years because the primary election has been moved to June.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Peter Hancock with Capitol News Illinois.

Tags

Government & Politics State Week
Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Peter Hancock | Capitol News Illinois
