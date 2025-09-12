State Week: The blitz begins

Operation Midway Blitz, the anticipated immigration enforcement effort in Chicago, kicked off this week. But there are few details being released about those detained and arrested. We get a view from the ground.

Meanwhile, President Trump appeared to move away from the idea of putting National Guard troops on the city's streets to deter crime.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, WTTW Senior Political Reporter Heather Cherone and Chicago Sun-Times Public Safety Reporter Sophie Sherry.