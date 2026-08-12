Going to an Illinois State Fair grandstand show? Here are some things to know

If you are headed to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand this year, these are some reminders to help make your experience safe, smooth, and enjoyable.

The following measures have been put in place to protect all fairgoers.

Security

All bags brought onto the Fairgrounds are subject to a thorough search by security personnel or law enforcement officers. To maintain a safe environment for event attendees, entertainers and staff, all Grandstand ticket holders will pass through metal detectors prior to entering the Grandstand.

Following entertainment industry standards, the Illinois State Fair is adopting a clear bag policy for all grandstand events, including harness racing, concerts and auto racing. All bags brought into the Grandstand must be clear and no larger than 14”x 8”. Exceptions are made for diaper bags and medical bags, though these bags may be subject to search by security personnel or law enforcement officers. For a full list of security features at the Grandstand, visit our website.

If you exit the Grandstand during the event, you must pass through the security screening process again before re-entering.

Prohibited Items

The following items are prohibited everywhere on the State Fairgrounds: firearms and other weapons, illegal substances including drugs, laser pointers, drones, and air horns or similar noise makers. All items found after entry will be confiscated and discarded. For more information about Illinois State Fair prohibited items, visit StateFair.Illinois.gov/info/prohibited-items.html.

Parking & Public Transportation

General parking is available through Gates 4, 6, 7, 8, and 11. The closest parking for Grandstand attendees include Gate 6 (infield) and Gate 7. Accessible parking is available at Gates 4 and 11, with complimentary tram service operating until 8 p.m. daily. Parking is $5 per vehicle, per day. Rideshare companies such as Uber and Lift will drop riders off at the Main Gate on the south side of the Fairgrounds.

Food & Beverages

Grandstand concession stands are cashless.

Food may be brought into the Grandstand. For safety reasons:

• All beverages sold inside the Grandstand will be opened at the time of purchase.

• Drinks purchased on the track will be served in plastic cups. Bottles, cans, and sealed containers are not permitted in the track area.

• Outside beverage containers, including reusable cups, are prohibited inside the Grandstand.

Party Tent

The Party Tent entrance is located at Gate 6 (infield). Gates open at the time listed on your Party Tent ticket. Admission requires both a valid concert ticket and a Party Tent ticket, and both tickets will be scanned upon entry.

Party guests will enter the concert venue directly from the Party Tent. The party typically lasts approximately 90 minutes, and the Party Tent closes when concert gates open, generally one hour before showtime. At that time, all Party Tent guests must enter the concert venue. Re-entry into the Party Tent is not permitted. Guests arriving after the Party Tent has closed must enter through the Grandstand gates listed on their concert ticket. Please note that refunds will not be issued for late arrivals.

Tickets

If you purchased mobile tickets, be sure to download the tickets to your Ticketmaster app, prior to arriving at the Fairgrounds. This will ensure you have a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi signal to minimize any delays getting into the concert.

For more information, visit the Grandstand Event Policies page on our website.

