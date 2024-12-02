© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Springfield economic development director Yazell to retire

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 2, 2024 at 11:59 AM CST
Val Yazell
City of Springfield
Val Yazell

The City of Springfield has announced that Val Yazell, the Director of Planning and Economic Development, will retire on December 31.

Yazell, who has experience as a small business owner, first took over the role on a contract basis in 2017 and later became a full-time employee. But former mayor Jim Langfelder fired her in 2021. The reason was never confirmed. The Illinois Times reported she had clashed with Langfelder when it came to funding for repairs to a building for the Springfield NAACP at 801 S. 11th St.

When Misty Buscher defeated Langfelder last year, she brought Yazell back.

"Val's leadership has been instrumental in preparing Springfield for future success. Her dedication to economic growth and community development has made a lasting impression on our city. On behalf of the City of Springfield, I thank her for her invaluable service and wish her the best in her retirement," Buscher said.

"Serving the City of Springfield has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Yazell said in a statement released Monday. "I believe the city is well-positioned for ongoing growth. I look forward to watching Springfield flourish in the years ahead."

No announcement was made regarding a possible replacement.

Sean Crawford
