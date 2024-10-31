New downtown businesses receive grants

Three small Springfield businesses Wednesday were each awarded $20,000 grants during the annual Downtown Springfield Inc. awards dinner.

The businesses: A Taste of Seoul restaurant, Arrowroot Coffee and Golden Hour Bake House will be expected top use the money for pressing needs, such as construction, equipment or marketing

"We’re honored to support these talented entrepreneurs as they bring their visions to life in our downtown district," said Cainan Barnett, marketing manager at Isringhausen Imports, which gave the grants, funded with support by a trust from a long-time DSI member. "Our goal with the DRIVE Grant is to fuel the growth of diverse businesses that will enhance the vibrancy of Springfield, and this year's recipients truly embody that vision."