© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New downtown businesses receive grants

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published October 31, 2024 at 3:49 PM CDT
Cainan Barnett of Isringhausen Imports and the 2024 Isringhausen DRIVE Grant recipients: Jacob Dinardo of Arrowroot Coffee, Kimsimone Manning of A Taste of Seoul and Alli Donaldson of Golden Hour Bake House. Each entrepreneur will receive a $20,000 grant to be spent on startup-related costs for their downtown Springfield businesses.
Gary Mollohan
/
Isringhausen Imports
Cainan Barnett of Isringhausen Imports and the 2024 Isringhausen DRIVE Grant recipients: Jacob Dinardo of Arrowroot Coffee, Kimsimone Manning of A Taste of Seoul and Alli Donaldson of Golden Hour Bake House. Each entrepreneur will receive a $20,000 grant to be spent on startup-related costs for their downtown Springfield businesses.

Three small Springfield businesses Wednesday were each awarded $20,000 grants during the annual Downtown Springfield Inc. awards dinner.

The businesses: A Taste of Seoul restaurant, Arrowroot Coffee and Golden Hour Bake House will be expected top use the money for pressing needs, such as construction, equipment or marketing

"We’re honored to support these talented entrepreneurs as they bring their visions to life in our downtown district," said Cainan Barnett, marketing manager at Isringhausen Imports, which gave the grants, funded with support by a trust from a long-time DSI member. "Our goal with the DRIVE Grant is to fuel the growth of diverse businesses that will enhance the vibrancy of Springfield, and this year's recipients truly embody that vision."
Springfield IL