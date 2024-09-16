Illinois State Fair sets another attendance record

The Illinois State Fair announced record-breaking attendance totals for this summer's event. More than 773,000 people attended over 11 days. Officials say that is the highest number on record since industry standards were enacted.

"Each year, the hardworking team at the Illinois Department of Agriculture manages to improve the Illinois State Fair with innovative new offerings, bigger and more diverse entertainment options, and an unwavering commitment to spotlighting Illinois agriculture," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Grandstand artists like the Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert drew big crowds. We were especially excited to have Lil Wayne break the Grandstand attendance record by selling more than 15,000 tickets."

The 2024 state fair attendance figure exceeded 2023 by nearly 66,000.

"While it’s gratifying to break attendance records, our real aim is to create an event that highlights all the things that make Illinois special, especially agriculture, our number one industry," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "The numbers are proof that the Illinois State Fair is a summer destination for families and second to none in the nation."

New this year on Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair was a naturalization ceremony where Governor Pritzker welcomed nearly 200 new citizens to the United States from 49 countries around the world. The ceremony finalized the process to integrate into American society and accept the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship.

In addition to a robust Grandstand lineup, events such as horse and auto races, truck and tractor pulls, a circus, rodeo and demolition derby contributed to the success of the fair this year. Carnival revenue was also up significantly over 2023.

"Some of the credit goes to mother nature for the cool, dry weather, but that’s only part of the story. We worked purposefully to offer something for everyone at the Illinois State Fair. Promotions and discounts made the fair more budget friendly for families with expanded free entertainment options as well," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Planning is already underway for the 2025 Illinois State Fair with an emphasis on introducing new elements while maintaining the traditions people expect and love.”

The Governor’s Sale of Champions posted record-breaking sales. The Grand Champion Steer sold for a combined $110,000, and the Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer sold for $65,000.

Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers

Illinois State Fair State Fair numbers by day

2024 State Fair Impact:

· Estimated local/regional economic impact of more than $86 million*

· Sales tax revenue of $2.6 million*

· $323,775 raised at Governor’s Sale of Champions to support youth in agriculture

· 62 charities volunteered more than 20,000 service hours at the Illinois State Fair

· Illinois state agencies partnered to provide the following community services:

o Illinois Secretary of State issued 273 driver’s licenses; 58 ID cards; 17 REAL IDs; 219 license plate stickers

o Illinois Department of Natural Resources issued 440 licenses and permits

* Source: Regional Economics Applications Laboratory at University of Illinois

The state invested more than $85 million in infrastructure improvements to address years of deferred maintenance throughout the fairgrounds.

Updates included repairs to roofs, sidewalks and a pedestrian tunnel, parking lot paving and tuck pointing. The Coliseum, considered the crown jewel of the fairgrounds, benefitted from an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator and an HVAC system that allows for year-round use.

Planning is now underway for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, which will run August 7-17.