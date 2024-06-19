Fire heavily damages downtown Springfield buildings

A fire in Springfield's downtown Wednesday kept crews busy for hours. The fire began before noon in the 400 block of East Adams, in a structure which housed the recently opened cat cafe called Cat's Pyjamas.

Neighboring buildings were also impacted. The adjacent Cafe Moxo announced it will be closed indefinitely as owners assess damage.

The cause remains under investigation but is believed to have started in an upper story. A tenant reportedly called authorities after smelling smoke.

The Elf Shelf, a longtime book and record store, formerly occupied the cat cafe space and was being moved upstairs. A social media post said art and artifacts for an exhibit on the former Pillsbury Mills were in the building and were destroyed.

A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation. Those inside the buildings got out safely. Cats from the cafe were removed and safely placed at a nearby business.

