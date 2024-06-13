© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Two people found dead on Springfield's west side

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 13, 2024 at 12:23 PM CDT
Map showing location where victims were discovered.
Google maps

Two bodies were discovered in a home in the 1800 block of Post Oak Court between Koke Mill Road and Veterans Parkway Thursday morning.

Springfield Police said they received a call around 7:26 a.m.

"Upon arrival, it was determined a male and female located inside the residence were deceased. Springfield Police Department detectives, and crime scene services are currently investigating the incident and processing the residence for evidence," a news release said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

Police added the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Those with information are asked to contact authorities.
Sean Crawford
