Footage of Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center shooting released

Video footage of a September fatal shooting by police at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center has been released. Authorities say the release is being done to provide transparency.

A warning: the video may be disturbing and not appropriate for some viewers.

https://www.springfield.il.us/Departments/PoliceDepartment/Documents/Transparency/Springfield-v5.mp4

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette narrates the video which includes footage from surveillance cameras, police body cameras and 9-1-1 audio.

According to the official statement, on September 30 at approximately 7:45 p.m., Springfield police responded to what was described as “an active shooter incident.” Officers were told the subject had possibly shot one person and was holding another hostage.

Upon arrival, police said they encountered the armed subject at the entrance to the facility. The video shows the suspect, later identified as Camren Darden, 17, being shot. He was being held at the center. Police said he was trying to leave with a 16-year-old female hostage.

Darden suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 9 millimeter handgun was recovered at the scene.

The Illinois State Police investigated the incident. All officers involved in the incident have been cleared by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office and won't face criminal charges.

Scarlette called the actions of the officers "heroic."

"Law enforcement is a dangerous profession that often requires split second decision-making," he said at the end of the video. "I commend the professionalism of all responding officers and I'm grateful this terrible incident was brought to a swift resolution."