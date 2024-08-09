Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell announces he will resign following Sonya Massey shooting

After weeks of fending off criticism over the hiring of former deputy Sean Grayson, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has announced his retirement effective no later than Aug. 31. Grayson was hired despite questions about his previous work history in law enforcement.

Among those who have called for Campbell to leave are members of Massey's family, Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Pritzker said Campbell had failed to provide answers as to why Grayson was brought on board.

Campbell issued a statement Friday:

I was first elected Sheriff in 2018. I embraced that role, to lead SCSO, but I always saw myself as a cop, not a politician. And for over thirty years, my career has been dedicated to improving and protecting our community. As Sheriff, I have committed my life to advancing our capabilities and effectiveness, implementing new policies and practices to ensure we serve the community with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. All this was done with the idea of creating a safer Sangamon County.

The tragic death of Sonya Massey has been a heartbreaking event for our community. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Since the incident, I have been proactive and transparent, working tirelessly to present all of the facts to the public. I have committed to making changes to our standards and collaborating with other units of government on ways to prevent incidents like this in the future. The one person truly responsible for this act is in jail, and I believe justice will be served through the legal process.

Despite these efforts, some in our community want me to pay the price for that person’s actions, even threatening that I pay that price with my life, my family's lives, or the lives of my Deputies. We will only persevere together as a community if we turn down the temperature and resolve to do better. We must honor the life of Sonya Massey by ensuring that no one else falls victim to such tragic and senseless action. That has been my sincere mission since that fateful day. But it has become clear that the current political climate has made it nearly impossible for me to continue effectively in my role. Some individuals would rather see our community divided and in turmoil, than allow me to continue serving as Sheriff. The health of me and my family, the Sheriff’s Office, and our community has to be my priority.

As elected leaders, we must always put the overall good of the community above ourselves; and I will not risk the community that I swore to protect. For this reason, I am announcing my retirement as Sheriff of Sangamon County, effective no later than August 31st.

While it is painful to say goodbye, I do so knowing I have fulfilled my duties and served to the best of my ability. I want to express my deepest gratitude to the citizens who have supported me throughout the years. I am forever grateful for the opportunity I had, for the people I met and for this Office that I love.

Jack

After news of Campbell's decision became public, attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Massey family, responded.

"The retirement of Sheriff Jack Campbell marks a turning point in the ongoing pursuit of justice for Sonya Massey," Crump said. "Although the pain of her loss is still fresh, Sonya’s family is willing to work with the outgoing sheriff for the remainder of his tenure to help heal the community and achieve full justice for Sonya. The Massey family also hopes to work with Sangamon County’s next sheriff to examine how this tragedy happened and to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again in this community.”

Earlier in the day, Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher appeared on CNN and admitted the case had divided the community. But she stopped short of saying Campbell should leave office. As mayor, Buscher has no authority over the sheriff, which is a county level position.

Campbell is in the middle of term that won't expire until 2026. An effort among some Sangamon County Board members was underway to place a non-binding resolution on this fall's ballot to gauge support for Campbell. Now, the board will determine his successor.

The shooting of Sonya Massey, who was Black, on July 6 in unincorporated Springfield by a white deputy has attracted worldwide attention and placed more focus on police conduct.

Former deputy Sean Grayson has been fired from the department and faces charges, including three counts of first degree murder. He has indicated he shot the unarmed woman because he was concerned for his safety as she was removing a pot of hot water from her stove. Grayson remains jailed awaiting trial. Body camera video of the incident was released.

(This story will be updated)



