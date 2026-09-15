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Front Row Network

Andrea Anders talks Michelle Lasso and returning for season four

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:18 PM CDT
Peanut Butter & Biscuits

Jeremy and Craig are thrilled to welcome Andrea Anders, who joins us for a special Peanut Butter & Biscuits conversation you won't want to miss!

Andrea gives us the inside scoop on playing Michelle Lasso in Ted Lasso — including all of the major revelations and emotional turns from Season 4, Episode 6. We dig into Michelle’s journey, her relationship with Ted, and what it was like stepping back into one of the most complicated relationships in the Ted Lasso universe.

But there’s plenty more beyond Richmond. Andrea takes us through her journey from the Midwest to Hollywood, her early career and some of the memorable television and film roles that helped shape her career. We also talk about working alongside her brother, director Sean Anders, including her appearance in Spirited, as well as some of the many other projects that have made Andrea such a familiar face to television and movie fans.

It’s a wide-ranging conversation about Ted Lasso, family, comedy, Hollywood, and the journey from the Midwest to the screen.

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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