Andrea Anders talks Michelle Lasso and returning for season four

Jeremy and Craig are thrilled to welcome Andrea Anders, who joins us for a special Peanut Butter & Biscuits conversation you won't want to miss!

Andrea gives us the inside scoop on playing Michelle Lasso in Ted Lasso — including all of the major revelations and emotional turns from Season 4, Episode 6. We dig into Michelle’s journey, her relationship with Ted, and what it was like stepping back into one of the most complicated relationships in the Ted Lasso universe.

But there’s plenty more beyond Richmond. Andrea takes us through her journey from the Midwest to Hollywood, her early career and some of the memorable television and film roles that helped shape her career. We also talk about working alongside her brother, director Sean Anders, including her appearance in Spirited, as well as some of the many other projects that have made Andrea such a familiar face to television and movie fans.

It’s a wide-ranging conversation about Ted Lasso, family, comedy, Hollywood, and the journey from the Midwest to the screen.

